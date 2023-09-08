Local

Employee killed after being trapped in 'workplace accident' at Indiana County Quarry

By WPXI.com News Staff

Employee killed after being trapped in ‘workplace accident’ at Indiana County Quarry Employee killed after being trapped in ‘workplace accident’ at Indiana County Quarry

By WPXI.com News Staff

YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Ridge Limestone Quarry employee was killed after becoming trapped in what state police are calling a workplace accident Friday morning.

According to Indiana County dispatch, the call for a physical rescue came in just before 10:30 a.m. on Coleman Road in Young Township.

According to Pennsylvania state police in Indiana, the employee was originally trapped and first responders were initially called for a rescue.

The coroner was at the scene and will conduct an autopsy today, state police said.

State police also said this incident was a workplace accident and no foul play is suspected.

