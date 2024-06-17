At least 7 people injured after crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Multiple people are injured after a crash in North Versailles.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the area of the Westinghouse Bridge at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say seven people have been taken to a hospital at this time.

The Westinghouse Bridge is closed to traffic at this time. The closure begins at Center Avenue in East Pittsburgh and runs to Warren Drive in North Versailles.

