Fire burns through building at golf course in Westmoreland County

LIGONIER VALLEY, Pa. — Fire tore through a building on a golf course in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Champion Lakes Golf Course on the 4700 block of Route 711 in Ligonier Valley at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Flames were tearing through a building on the course and could be seen coming out of its roof.

Investigators say there were no injuries.

