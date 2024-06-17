Man dead, woman injured after vehicle, motorcycle crash in Butler County

SUMMIT TOWNSIP, Pa. — A man is dead and a woman was injured after a vehicle and motorcycle crashed in Butler County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Route 422 and Geibel Road in Summit Township at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers say a woman driving a 2013 Ford Fusion was traveling west on Route 422. A man on a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling in the opposite direction in the eastbound lanes.

The Ford Fusion turned left towards Geibel Road and in front of the motorcycle, which then hit it.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Police say that man was Murphy J. Ryan, 26, from Niagra Falls, New York.

The woman driving the Ford Fusion was taken to a hospital to be treated for an injury.

State troopers have not said if charges will be filed at this time.

