Homicide suspect in custody after SWAT situation in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A homicide suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation in McKeesport.
According to Allegheny County police, SWAT units responded to the 700 block of Strawberry Street.
Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the scene at 5:10 p.m.
The suspect, identified as Edwin Wiley-Biggs, 42, was wanted for the shooting death of Victor Musgrove in Clairton two weeks ago.
A warrant was issued for Wiley-Biggs’ arrest.
Detectives located him late Thursday afternoon at a house on Strawberry Street. He refused initial commands to exit the home so SWAT units responded to the scene, Allegheny County police said.
Wiley-Biggs surrendered peacefully a short time later.
He’s charged with criminal homicide and persons not to possess a firearm. He will be housed in the Allegheny County Jail pending a preliminary arraignment.
