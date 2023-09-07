Homicide suspect in custody after SWAT situation in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A homicide suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation in McKeesport.

According to Allegheny County police, SWAT units responded to the 700 block of Strawberry Street.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the scene at 5:10 p.m.

The suspect, identified as Edwin Wiley-Biggs, 42, was wanted for the shooting death of Victor Musgrove in Clairton two weeks ago.

A warrant was issued for Wiley-Biggs’ arrest.

Detectives located him late Thursday afternoon at a house on Strawberry Street. He refused initial commands to exit the home so SWAT units responded to the scene, Allegheny County police said.

Wiley-Biggs surrendered peacefully a short time later.

He’s charged with criminal homicide and persons not to possess a firearm. He will be housed in the Allegheny County Jail pending a preliminary arraignment.

