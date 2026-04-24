EQT poised to capture more data center power demand in its backyard

EQT Corp. already scored potentially two of the biggest gas-supply contracts in the burgeoning market for data centers in Pennsylvania, for the Homer City Energy Campus and the redevelopment of the former Bruce Mansfield coal-fired power plant in Shippingport. But the company thinks the market is only scratching the surface.

Data center-related demand for natural gas could be much higher than that, given some of the most recent announcements of NextEra’s plans for 10-gigawatts worth of natural gas-fired power plants south of Pittsburgh; a 9.2-gigawatt natural gas power plant that will be built by SB Energy in Piketon, Ohio; and last year’s strategy announced by West Virginia to dramatically increase the state’s electricity making from 16 gigawatts to 50 gigawatts by 2050.

“These are big plans that are being put out in this area, so we’re really excited about how Appalachia is positioned to be the home for a lot of these projects,” said EQT CEO Toby Z. Rice during Wednesday’s first-quarter earnings conference call. “Then for us, what that translates to EQT specifically, we’ve got a robust pipeline of these opportunities that are currently being negotiated. I mean, we’re looking at multiple BCFs a day of supply opportunities, and other opportunities range from gathering to gas supply.”

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