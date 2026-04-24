Chief Investigator Rick Earle has learned exclusively that the cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a 33-year-old unsolved murder case has gotten a $50,000 boost.

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The total reward is now up to $60,000.

Earle spoke with the victim’s son, Dan Coyle, who continues to fight for justice in the case.

11 Investigates Exclusive: Big increase in reward for grandmother’s unsolved murder Stephanie Coyle Cold Case (WPXI/WPXI)

Earle: You’ll just have to change that poster now.

Dan Coyle: Yes.

Earle: You’ll have to add $50,000 to that.

Dan Coyle: Oh, yes.

Earle: Change that number.

Dan Coyle is making the change after his son’s college friend, whom he’s never met, offered to chip in $50,000 in new reward money.

Earle: What was your reaction when you found out?

Dan Coyle: I couldn’t talk for a few minutes. Usually I’m not speechless, but I was then.

“I think it’s the least that we can do to help bring some closure to the Coyle family,” said Eric Brophy, who chipped in the cash.

Brophy, who runs a successful commercial air conditioning and refrigeration business in Texas, met Dan Coyle’s son, also named Dan, when they were students at Clarion University.

They weren’t close friends, but Brophy never forgot about Coyle’s grandmother, and over the years, he would reach out to ask about the case.

Brophy told Earle he could see and hear their frustration.

“I found myself becoming angry as I was listening to interviews and seeing what the Coyle family has gone through,” Brophy said.

It’s been 33 years since 74-year-old Stephanie Coyle was found stabbed to death in her Arnold, Westmoreland County apartment.

11 Investigates Exclusive: Big increase in reward for grandmother’s unsolved murder Stephanie Coyle Cold Case (WPXI/WPXI)

She had been sexually assaulted and a strange symbol had been carved on her back.

“You think time would ease the pain, but it’s rough sometimes, still after all these years,” said Dan Coyle.

Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht, who passed away two years ago, suggested it may have been part of a satanic ritual.

Dan Coyle said he’s still not sure what to make of the symbol.

“I believe the perpetrator was high and he just decided to do something that came to his mind and it didn’t really mean anything,” said Coyle.

Coyle says DNA has recently been sent to genetic genealogist pioneer Cece Moore, who has identified more than 300 cold case suspects.

Several years ago, Coyle hired famed private investigator Ken Mains, who, after an exhaustive investigation, identified three potential suspects.

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Coyle turned Main’s report over to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office.

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They tell 11 Investigates they are still pursing more testing, and actively investigating.

In the meantime, Dan Coyle firmly believes someone knows something, and he has a message for that person.

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“Please, please, if you think you may have any kind of information, come forward. We got the $60,000 sitting there, and we will make sure if you want to stay private with it, we will keep it private,” said Coyle.

Brophy: I think my role is pretty easy in this one. I just have to sign the check for someone just to do the right thing.

Earle: You’d gladly sign that check?

Brophy: In a heartbeat.

The reward has fluctuated over the years.

The new, increased reward is good for the next five years.

It will go to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

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