Evgeni Malkin pledges $710 to charity for every point scored for fourth year of ‘I’m Score for Kids’

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin will continue his “I’m Score for Kids” initiative for the upcoming season.

The initiative benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

Malkin has pledged to donate $710 for each point he scores during the regular season.

He has made this commitment every year since the initiative’s launch in the 2022-23 season.

“I’m excited to partner with the Ronald McDonald House Charities on the I’m Score for Kids program for a fourth-straight year,” said Malkin. “Having visited the Pittsburgh location, I know the money we are raising is making a difference in families’ lives and I hope to score even more this season.”

Local McDonald’s owner/operators will match his donations.

“We are honored to be part of this initiative. Malkin’s continued commitment to the charity has greatly contributed to advancing our mission and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

In the 2024-25 season, Malkin scored 50 points, resulting in a donation of $35,500, which was matched by local McDonald’s restaurants to reach a total of $71,000.

Since the start of the “I’m Score for Kids” initiative, $302,000 has been donated to RMHC.

The charity works to provide a home-like environment for families traveling to receive medical care for their children.

