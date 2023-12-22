Exclusive: Jim Rogers was wanted by police before tasing, family declined certain medical treatments

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates continues to uncover new information that’s raising even more questions about the $8 million settlement the City of Pittsburgh agreed to pay the family of Jim Rogers.

It’s been more than two years since Rogers died after being tased by a Pittsburgh police officer, who was investigating a report of a stolen bicycle in Bloomfield.

And it’s been eight months since the city agreed to pay his family. Although no payments have been made yet.

Our Exclusive reporting on this case during the past month seems to have peeled back more layers than anyone knew existed about this case.

Now, for the first time, we’re learning that family members declined certain treatments for Rogers after the tasing because of their religious beliefs and at the time of the tasing, Rogers was wanted by authorities in nearby Cambria County.

According to court documents, uncovered by 11 investigates, an arrest warrant had been issued for Jim Rogers, two months before officer Keith Edmonds tased him in October of 2021 on the streets of Bloomfield.

Rogers, who had a lengthy criminal history for drugs, burglary and theft and had been in and out of jail, was sentenced to between six and 23 months for retail theft in Richland Township, Cambria County.

In July of 2021, Rogers was released to go to an inpatient drug and alcohol treatment.

But when he failed to show up in August, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Two months later, Pittsburgh police officer Keith Edmonds confronted him in Bloomfield after a call about a stolen bicycle.

Edmonds said Rogers wouldn’t cooperate, and Sources said when Edmonds reached for Rogers’ wallet, Rogers grabbed his hand, and the struggle ensued.

Sources said they believe Rogers put up a fight because he didn’t want to go back to jail.

Edmonds then pulled his taser and began firing.

As we reported earlier this week, he pulled the trigger at least ten times, but only two struck Rogers.

Rogers, who we also first reported, had cocaine in his system, was likely in alcohol withdrawal and hadn’t taken his seizure medication, according to sources, went into cardiac arrest as police drove him to the hospital.

11 investigates has also learned that Rogers’ family declined the treatment plan doctors at UPMC Mercy had suggested, based on their religious beliefs, according to multiple sources.

Rogers died at the hospital the next day.

While the medical examiner ruled his death accidental and said he died from a lack of oxygen to the brain, the city fired Edmonds and three other officers and agreed to pay Rogers’ family $8 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

The city said Edmonds used excessive force and along with the three other officers failed to get Rogers medical treatment, even though he told officers he couldn’t breathe and needed help.

Since that settlement agreement, three of the officers have been reinstated by the city with back pay.

It’s unclear why the city reinstated those officers, but as 11 Investigates told you earlier this week, police body cam video shows an officer on scene asking a supervisor if Rogers should be seen by medics on scene.

On the body cam video, the supervisor declines that offer and tells the officers to take Rogers to Mercy Hospital.

A grand jury heard testimony, but no criminal charges were ever filed against any of the officers.

11 investigates has learned the police union claims Rogers died from a seizure disorder, and not at the hands of any of the officers.

The union is now relying on that evidence to get Edmonds reinstated, and we know the city hired famed forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, who first discovered traumatic brain disease in football players, to potentially dispute that police union findings.

The city has maintained that the officers caused Rogers’ death.

Also new, sources said the city has already offered to settle with Keith Edmonds, as long as he agrees to leave the force.

Edmonds declined that, and, according to sources, said he’s done nothing wrong and will fight to get his job back.

After our reporting last month, the city attorney said last week she found some discrepancies in the court paperwork.

She filed a motion to put the first $2 million payment on hold.

The attorney for the Rogers family filed a response, calling the motion “frivolous” and an “unnecessary delay.”

He urged the judge to force the city to pay up immediately.

