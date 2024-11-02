Local

Fall turkey season starts in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s fall turkey season kicks off on Saturday in Wild Management Units across the Commonwealth.

Any turkey can be harvested during the fall season with shotguns using fine shot or archery gear. Hunters are not permitted to use single-projectile firearms.

Hunters must tag any harvested bird immediately according to instructions on the printed harvest tags supplied with their licenses, then report the harvest within 10 days.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the annual turkey sighting survey found that the number of turkey sightings nearly doubled in the last year.

Hunters are no longer required to wear fluorescent orange, but the Game Commission recommends it, especially while moving around.

Click here to find out when the turkey season ends in your Wild Management Unit.

