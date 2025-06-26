Fallout from Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth festival includes allegations of racism, property damage

PITTSBURGH — Juneteenth celebrations in the City of Pittsburgh ended days ago, but the fallout continues.

On Wednesday alone, there have been claims of racism, misinformation and property destruction.

Thousands of people attended this past weekend’s celebrations at Mellon Park. The number of guests led to a massive influx of cars and, consequently, some tows and tickets.

Organizer B. Marshall said dozens of people were ticketed or towed who shouldn’t have been. He also says revelers did not have access to the Bakery Square Garage on Saturday and Sunday.

He tells Channel 11 it was all racially motivated.

“Only when it seems like we have an African American event, someone raises an issue about parking. There was adequate parking for this event,” he said. “One of the things I would like Walnut Capital to do is apologize to the community.”

Channel 11 reached out to Walnut Capital. The group’s attorney called Marshall’s claims a “deliberate misrepresentation” and said they even shelled out more than $30,000 to help with logistics for the event.

“Public events in shared spaces come with responsibility. That includes responsible planning, honest communication, and respect for neighbors, staff, and public servants. Walnut Capital remains committed to being a constructive partner for events across our city—but they will also defend their values and the integrity of those who work in good faith.”

There have also been claims of property damage. Director of Public Works Chris Hornstein is calling the ball fields at Mellon Park unplayable.

“The level of trash that was left behind was absolutely outstanding,” he said during today’s city council subcommittee meeting.

He added that there may be damage to the stormwater system, and it could all cost more than $10,000 to restore.

An exaggeration, says Marshall.

“All the time the city attempts to overblow a situation that is manageable,” he said. “We’re going to review it to see what we can try to do to make sure we amend anything wrong, but we don’t see too much. This is the way it was when we came.”

Marshall also told Channel 11 the city has not contacted him about the condition of the field.

He’s hoping any tickets or towing costs will be canceled.

