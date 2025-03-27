Families of students injured in Butler County bus crash suing school district, bus company

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s a crash that lasted less than ten seconds. Thursday marks three weeks since a Mars Area School District bus crashed into a tree. On the outside, the destruction is evident, but inside that bus, more than 20 students have their own stories.

PHOTOS: School bus crashes into tree in Adams Township

“A lot of these kids suffered concussions, and that’s just the physical element,” said Attorney Tim Wojton.

Wojton represents the five families of eight kids who were on that bus. A complaint filed at the Butler County Courthouse on Thursday details their injuries, including the new fear of getting on the school bus.

“A lot of these kids are going to have psychological emotional trauma. They are going to be dealing with for a long time,” Wojton said.

But what ultimately caused these parents to file suit against the bus company, AJ Myers and Sons and the Mars Area School District was the bus driver Bob Miller’s driving history.

Going back to May 2023, Miller ran over this street sign on his route and that was only the first crash.

“Back on September 2023, he rear-ended another school bus in a school parking lot. That was one incident. There was an incident October 31, 2024, where the driver ran over one or more mailboxes,” Wojton said.

In that mailbox case, the driver pulled over, the kids were checked out by EMS and the complaint said the driver then ran over a sign on the way out of the parking lot.

Parents speaking out to the bus company and school district repeatedly, Wojton told Channel 11 those concerns went unanswered. Now they want the school and bus company to be held accountable and provide financial help for their kids’ injuries.

“What happened to Mr. Miller shows you what could have happened to these kids, which was a very serious incident and did not have to occur,” Wojton said.

It’s likely more families could join this suit. Channel 11 reached out to the bus company and the school district for comment, but neither responded.

As for the crash investigation, Adams Township Police told Channel 11 they hope to have a report done in the coming weeks.

