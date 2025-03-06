Multiple people injured in school bus crash in Butler County

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people are injured after a school bus crash in Butler County.

Emergency crews are in the 1600 block of Three Degree Road in Adams Township near Mars High School.

A mass-casualty incident has been declared for crews to get enough EMS resources to the scene.

Students were on board at the time of the crash. Right now, it’s unclear how many people have been injured and the extent of the injuries.

We have several crews on the way to the scene. Check back for updates on this breaking story as we work to learn more.

