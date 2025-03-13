School bus driver involved in crash in Butler County dies

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The driver of a school bus that crashed in Butler County last week has died.

Mars Area School District and A.J. Myers & Sons Inc. announced the death of William “Bob” Miller on Thursday.

The bus Miller was driving hit a tree on Three Degree Road in Adams Township just a week earlier.

Miller was taken to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment after that crash.

The statement from the bus company and school district said Miller was a driver for 10 years who was known for playing an essential role in students’ lives.

“Bob was not only a dedicated and hardworking member of our community, but also someone who brightened the days of many with a kind word, a warm smile, and an unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and comfort of those he served,” the statement said.

Counseling services and community resources are available to anyone in need of support and the bus company and school district encourage anyone in need to use them.

