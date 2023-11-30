Family asking for Christmas cards for Oakmont teacher detained in Russia

PITTSBURGH — Marc Fogel’s family is asking for friends and family to send him Christmas cards this holiday season.
The 62-year-old teacher from Oakmont is in a Russian prison, serving 14 years for bringing a small amount of medical marijuana, prescribed by his doctor for chronic back pain, into Russia.
The family said sending the cards will let him and the state department know he hasn’t been forgotten.
If you would like to send a card, you can send it to the following address:
American Citizen Services/ MHF
Consular Services
5430 Moscow Place
Department of State
Washington, DC 20521-5430
If you send a card, the family asks you to not put Marc’s name on the outside of the envelope. They also said to not send anything questionable, like escape plans, war news or anything about illegal activity.
“Thank you for keeping Marc in your thoughts and prayers and know that his family appreciates it,” the family said.
