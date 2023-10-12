Powerball: $1.76B jackpot won in California; Pennsylvania ticket matches 5 numbers drawn for $2M

PENNSYLVANIA — We have a winner in Wednesday night’s second-largest drawing in Powerball history, and someone in Pennsylvania came away with the second place prize!

A ticket in California matched all five numbers drawn and the Powerball for the $1.76 billion jackpot. The cash value is $774.1 million.

One Pennsylvanian came away with a ticket matching all five numbers but not the Powerball, however, it did have the Power Play 2X multiplier applied.

The ticket from Pennsylvania is worth $2 million.

Here are the winning numbers: 22-24-40-52-64 and the Powerball was 10.

A total of ten people will be walking away from this Powerball drawing with winnings totaling $1 million or more, according to the Powerball’s website.

