Chartiers Valley superintendent candidate pulls name from consideration before public meeting

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Chartiers Valley School Board was supposed to hold to vote on a new superintendent Tuesday evening, but that vote never happened. The candidate, Philip Martell, pulled his name from consideration just before the meeting got started.

Martell had been the source of outrage for some parents and teachers in the district. Many told Channel 11 they questioned his background in education and previous allegations of financial impropriety that led to an investigation by the District Attorney. Martell was never charged.

Community members turned out in droves at Tuesday’s School Board meeting. Many had planned to ask the board to go in a different direction and cheered when the district solicitor announced Martell had withdrawn.

“Congratulations to all the people standing behind me because our voice is important and needs to be heard. When we come together, we can make changes like this,” parent Emily Marko said.

Some parents took aim at the school board for a process they told Channel 11 lacked “transparency.”

“You ignore the pleas of the community who come to you with concerns and tonight you planned to take a vote despite public outrage,” one parent said to the board.

Not all felt that way. One man told Channel 11 he has faith in the board.

Channel 11 did reach out to Philip Martell multiple times but did not hear back.

In the meantime, the parents we spoke to hope the next step includes them.

“Hopefully, the board will listen to all of our misgivings about what has occurred and make a better decision that is good for the whole district,” Marko said.

“I would like them to approach what’s going to happen next with including more of the parents, the teachers,” parent Carrie O’Connell said.

It’s unclear if and when the position will be reposted.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group