Family says daughter is being terrorized by teen who violated multiple protection from abuse orders

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local family says their daughter is being terrorized by a teen who has threatened the school she goes to and has violated multiple protection from abuse orders.

Sara Marquez says her family is living in fear and she now sleeps with a baseball bat next to her.

“This is my absolute worst nightmare,” Marquez tells Channel 11 News. “These are my kids, there is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do to protect them.”

The family says threats against the teen girl have forced all schools in the Chartiers Valley School District to go remote twice.

Earlier this month, Marquez says her daughter was physically assaulted at the bus stop. She was granted a PFA and the 17-year-old suspect was cited. Days later, Marquez says the teen was arrested after looking into the window at her home. She says a knife was found in her car’s tire and a concrete block was found on her car’s hood.

Marquez tells Channel 11 News that she was told that none of the 12 juvenile beds in Allegheny County were available, so the teen was taken to the hospital and then released to his family.

“While he was at the hospital, he posted to his Snapchat stories, ‘When I come back ... Dat b-word ain’t safe,” Marquez said.

The victim’s mom showed us those Snapchats which forced schools to go remote the next day. She says that’s when the 17-year-old was arrested again. This time, the victim’s family says he was taken to juvenile detention, but days later, a judge released him on electronic home monitoring. The family says he lives just steps away from them, which is frightening.

“My 6-year-old is terrified,” Marquez said. “My 16-year-old has even said, ‘When he kills me, maybe then people will start listening.’’”

Friday, the teen boy was arrested again. Allegheny County Police took him into custody after a threatening handwritten note was found, forcing schools to go remote a second time.

Marquez says she fears so much for her safety that she’s written her children letters just in case something happens to her while she protects them.

“I’m writing a goodbye letter to my kids, so they know I really love them,” Marquez added.

Channel 11 tried to get in touch with the suspect and his family. There were not any public phone records or addresses listed for them.

The Chartiers Valley School District released a new letter to the community Monday. You can read it in its entirety below:

Dear CV Families,

We understand there have been rumors and misinformation circulating, especially on social media, and we want to ensure you have the facts.

Out of an abundance of caution, we have provided additional security at our schools today, and this increased presence will continue throughout the week.

To address a specific concern, the individual in question has not been present at the high school and does not have the ability to be on campus. We wish we could provide more details, however, because this individual is a juvenile, we are limited to what can be shared.

We have taken proactive measures, including collaboration with law enforcement and enhancing our security, to maintain a safe and secure learning environment. Ensuring the safety of all students and staff remains our highest priority.

Please know that we often review safety procedures and protocols with our students.

If you have further questions or need clarification, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

HS/MS: Officer Kyle Kelsch kkelsch@cvsd.net

IS: Officer Matt Able mable@cvsd.net

PS: Officer Dan Elway delway@cvsd.net

