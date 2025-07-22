Family sues local school district, claims poor baseball field conditions led to son’s serious injury

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Hampton Township family is suing the school district after their son tore his labrum while playing on the school’s baseball field. He got injured after his attorneys say he fell into an improperly filled drainage hole in the field.

According to the lawsuit, the defendant, who is listed as Hampton Township School District, did not keep the field safe for student athletes.

Attorneys say — the field wasn’t flat and stable, and holes were improperly filled.

“Unfortunately for the young man, he was definitely going to play more sports. He’s not going to play football due to this injury,” attorney Matthew Marquette told Channel 11.

Hampton High School student Holden Midgley may not get the chance to play sports during his senior year of high school.

It’s because of a serious hip injury he received during a Hampton JV baseball game back in April.

“He was backing up the shortstop on a play to first base. He stepped in one of these holes, and instantly his foot went down in it. And his labrum snapped,” Marquette said.

Midgley’s attorney, Matt Marquette, showed Channel 11 photos of holes due to drainage work. He says they were improperly filled with soft gravel and dirt.

“This case isn’t about a sports injury. It’s about an avoidable injury that occurred because of a defect on real estate,” Marquette said.

Midgley’s mother is Joy Midgley, who sits on the Hampton School Board.

According to Marquette, before the game, concerns about the holes in the field were brought up.

“The field had obvious conditions that were apparent... it did not look safe. And there were those who raised those concerns, and unfortunately, those concerns were not heeded,” he said.

And because of that, Marquette says the school district is negligent.

“It’s not a cheap school district at all. So they certainly had the resources to make this field safe. There’s no doubt about this. It was not for a lack of resources, which makes it more significant,” Marquette said.

Channel 11 reached out to the school district, and the superintendent said they have not seen the lawsuit yet. Their only comment was:

“… the safety and wellbeing of District students is, and will continue to be, a matter of utmost importance to the District.”

