Fans ‘anxious’ to see how pro golfers ‘take in the changes’ at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — The history of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club is rich; in fact, Oakmont is considered by many to be one of golf’s “cathedrals.”

It’s the 10th time Oakmont has hosted the major tournament, the last time being 2016 when Dustin Johnson won it all.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: Dustin Johnson, winner of 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, speaks to Channel 11

For some fans, this is their first time ever seeing a golf tournament in person. For others, it’s become a tradition.

Cindy Caldwell, who belongs to the Connoquenessing Country Club in Ellwood City, is here for the third time. She was here in 2016 and in 2007.

She tells Channel 11 there’s always something different. She said she also gets to play here once a year, and she’s really looking forward to the tournament to officially tee off.

“Well, I try to get out every nine years when it’s here just to enjoy the scenery, the fans, and also the players,” Caldwell said. “I get to play here once a year and I like to see the changes and I’m anxious to see how the professionals take in the changes. The rough is ridiculous but the fairways and greens are soft right now because of the weather, so if they firm up, it’s going to be an interesting week, otherwise, it’s going to be a little less challenging for them.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group