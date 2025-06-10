EXCLUSIVE: Dustin Johnson, winner of 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, speaks to Channel 11

The last time the U.S. Open was held at Oakmont Country Club was nine years ago in 2016.

The man who won that tournament was Dustin Johnson. While he’s been back a few times, including when he came back for his honorary membership ceremony, he said he’s excited to be back to play the course where he won his first major tournament.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke exclusively with Johnson Monday after he finished up with a practice round on the course.

“It’s always great to come back, obviously, it’s the first time I’ve seen the changes on the front nine, they’re subtle, but they make a little bit of difference,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think they could make the place any harder, but I think they did. But I love coming back here, it’s a wonderful golf course it’s a good part of the world, and obviously I have really good memories here.”

“What makes this course so difficult?” Havranek asked.

“I mean, it’s just so, it’s so, it penalizes you a lot if you miss,” Johnson said. “If you drive it well, it’s still very difficult even if you’re on the fairway, but you at least have chance. If you’re not in the fairway though it’s still very penal.”

