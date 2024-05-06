Fast-growing distillery tapped by SBA as Western PA Small Business of the Year

A Washington County-based craft whiskey maker is the SBA’s Western Pennsylvania Small Business of the Year.

Liberty Pole Spirits will receive an award from Kelly Hunt, SBA Western Pennsylvania district director, on May 7 at a special ceremony at its distillery and tasting room, marking the 61st celebration of National Small Business Week. SBA is short for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Liberty Pole was launched by James and Ellen Hough and their sons, Rob and Kevin, in 2016. The business grew from James Hough’s hobby to creating the award-winning Liberty Pole brand of small batch whiskeys and now employs 33.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group