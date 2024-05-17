Possible funnel cloud spotted in Washington County, NWS says

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A possible funnel cloud was spotted in Washington County Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A video shared with Channel 11 shows the cloud crossing Interstate 70 in South Strabane Township, near Floral Hill Drive.

>> CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE RADAR <<

Severe Weather Team 11 is monitoring damage reports from storms as they pass through the area.

Our Pete DeLuca is heading to Washington County for a look at the damage. Check back for updates on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group