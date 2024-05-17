Local

Possible funnel cloud spotted in Washington County, NWS says

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A possible funnel cloud was spotted in Washington County Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A video shared with Channel 11 shows the cloud crossing Interstate 70 in South Strabane Township, near Floral Hill Drive.

Severe Weather Team 11 is monitoring damage reports from storms as they pass through the area.

Our Pete DeLuca is heading to Washington County for a look at the damage. Check back for updates on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

