Bethel Park students have bittersweet last day as district prepares to open new school, close others

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Several students at Bethel Park High School had a bittersweet day reflecting on their school journeys as they graduate and the district prepares to move forward. Thursday was the last day for six of the district’s schools.

The school district is shutting down all five of the district’s elementary schools, as well as Neil Armstrong Middle School.

The elementary schools closing are:

Abraham Lincoln Elementary School

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School

Bethel Memorial Elementary School

George Washington Elementary School

William Penn Elementary School

In the fall, students will move into the brand-new Bethel Park Elementary School along Kings School Road.

Graduating students and staff say it’s sad to see the school close, but it will be a great opportunity for the next generation of students.

“I grew there, so it’s a little sentimental that it’s getting shut down,” graduating senior Nina Lane said.

“I’m glad they are combining because it’s going to be easier to transition between each school,” classmate Declan Finnegan said.

Superintendent James Walsh is retiring during this transitional period for the district.

“Doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be sad about losing their neighborhood school and all the memories. At the same time, excited about what they could do for their kids or the next generation of kids,” Walsh said.

An opening gala of the new elementary school is planned for August.

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