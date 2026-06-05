PITTSBURGH — Women across our region are coming together for a cause that could save lives.

The American Heart Association held its annual “Go Red” event on Thursday to raise awareness about heart disease and how to fight it.

The event was held at The Assembly on Centre Avenue in Shadyside. Channel 11’s own Susan Koeppen served as an emcee.

American Heart Association holds ‘Go Red for Women’ to raise awareness about heart disease Women across our region are coming together for a cause that could save lives. (WPXI.com News Staff/WPXI)

“Tonight is about connection, information and inspiration… with every gift, we build something bigger—a symbol that reminds us we are never alone and we are stronger together,” event chair Jaime Cerilli said.

Leaders say it’s a way to share stories and learn from other women on how to beat this disease.

“To learn from each other and to hear each other’s story, it’s all too often that we don’t get to share those things and to say this is how I learned about my heart disease and this is how I improved my health,” University of Pittsburgh Medical Center cardiologist Katie Berlacher said.

Officials urge the public to regularly get their blood pressure and cholesterol checked to prevent heart disease.

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