FBI warning Pittsburgh area seniors of ongoing ‘Grandparents Scam’

PITTSBURGH — In the last few months, five Western Pennsylvanians fell victim to the “Grandparents Scam,” and were defrauded out of $50,000.

The FBI Pittsburgh office held a press conference Friday to tell people that there are likely more victims out there.

Investigators arrested a Dominican Republic man, who was living in Cleveland on an expired Visa. They say Luis Alfonso Bisono Rodriguez was using ride shares like Uber to get the money delivered from his victims to him.

Investigators say they were able to spot a high number of rideshares that may be part of this scam.

“Because of this horrible fraud, we are urging anyone who received a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a child or a grandchild, or an attorney offering to assist a relative, please come forward and submit a complaint,” said Kevin Rojek, Special Agent at FBI Pittsburgh.

At a press conference on Friday, FBI agents urged people to speak to their older loved ones about this scam.

They also advised resisting the pressure from scammers to act quickly. Criminals will create a sense of urgency to produce fear and push victims into acting immediately.

Call the police immediately if you feel there is a danger to yourself or a loved one.

Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls and emails.

If someone randomly calls claiming to be a loved one needing help, and it sounds suspicious, hang up immediately. Contact that loved one to determine whether or not the call is legitimate.

Never hand over cash, checks, money, gold, jewelry, precious metals, or wire money or information to people you don’t know.

Have recurring conversations with your family and friends about scams, protecting your financial information, and how to stay safe.

