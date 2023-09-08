Woman dead after being found shot in vehicle in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — A woman who was found shot in a car in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday night has died.

Danasia Lighty, 25, was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital after being found shot near an elementary school in Brighton Heights.

Officers responding to a 12-round ShotSpotter in the area of Fleming and Falck avenues just before 11 p.m. found Lighty inside a vehicle on Fleming with multiple gunshot wounds. This is not far from Pittsburgh Public’s Morrow Elementary School.

Firefighters gave aid until medics arrived and took her to a local hospital in very critical condition, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

One suspect approached the vehicle on foot and fired inside before leaving the area, an initial investigation shows.

The investigation is ongoing.

