Fight over noise levels in a Pittsburgh apartment building ends with man stabbed, woman arrested

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after an altercation between several people in an apartment building ended with a man being stabbed in the buttocks.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official said officers were called to the 100 block of Rhine Place in the Spring Hill-City View neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Saturday for a reported fight.

Once they got on scene, officers found a man stabbed once in the butt. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The official says the investigation so far has found that the injured man and a woman were arguing with another man in the hallway of their apartment over noise levels. The argument escalated and moved into the second man’s residence, which was also occupied by another woman and a child.

While in the apartment, the official says the first woman pulled out a gun and threatened the second man. In response, the second woman grabbed a knife and stabbed the first man in the buttocks.

At that point, investigators say the stabbed man and the armed woman ran from the apartment. No shots were fired.

The armed woman, who was not identified, was later arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say additional charges are expected.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group