Financial aid available to Pennsylvania residents impacted by April floods

Financial aid is available to Pennsylvania residents impacted by heavy flooding on April 11 and 12.

“The flooding in southwestern Pennsylvania has been devastating, and I remain committed to helping Pennsylvanians recover and rebuild stronger than before,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a news release. “That’s why we worked with the federal government to open up access to these low interest loans as a tool to ensure homeowners and business owners have the support they need and can recoup unforeseen losses.”

The Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan program provides low-interest loans for homeowners, renters, private nonprofits and businesses located in disaster- declared counties that sustained damages from flooding.

Disasters were declared in Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The SBA can provide up to $500,000 for homeowners to replace or repair their primary residences and up to $100,000 for homeowners and renters to replace or repair personal property. Businesses and most private nonprofits may apply for up to $2 million to cover disaster losses not fully covered by insurance.

Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations located in the declared disaster area that have suffered substantial economic impact may be eligible for a loan.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center will open at the South Fayette Township Municipal Building, 100 Township Dr., Bridgeville, beginning at noon on Friday, May 3, to provide in-person assistance.

The deadline to return disaster loan applications for physical damages is June 28. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is January 29, 2025.

More information can be found here or by calling 1-800-659-2955.

