‘Our hearts are heavy’: Elizabeth Township K-9 officer Eli dies after demonstration

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local police department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers.

K-9 Eli with the Elizabeth Township Police Department died Wednesday after a K-9 demonstration.

K-9 Eli started with the Elizabeth Township Police Department in 2016 and has hundreds of apprehensions and seizures since that time. In that same time, he has touched thousands of hearts, the department said on its Facebook page.

“Eli and handler Ofc. Novacek served our community and surrounding communities proudly and our hearts are heavy,” the post said.

A formal memorial service will be announced later in the week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group