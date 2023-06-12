Fire breaks out at Phipps Conservatory

PITTSBURGH — A fire broke out at Phipps Conservatory Friday night.

Pittsburgh fire crews responded to a one-alarm fire in the 700 block of Frank Curto Drive just before 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh public safety initially said there was damage to rare and priceless plants, but a spokesperson for Phipps tells us that no plants were damaged in the fire that happened in the Production Greenhouse.

In a statement, the spokesperson also added, “All the automatic systems worked correctly, our staff did an excellent job ensuring safety, and the police and fire departments responded appropriately.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

