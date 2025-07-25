Fire burns through roof of Westmoreland County home

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Emergency crews battled a house fire in Vandergrift Friday morning.

Westmoreland County 911 officials say the fire in the 400 block of Emerson Street was first reported at 8 a.m.

Channel 11 crews arrived on scene to see a home severely damaged, with part of its roof burned through.

No one was injured.

Channel 11 learned that the homeowner, Jane Hartill, was not there when the fire started.

Visibly emotional, Hartill said she has “no idea whatsoever” what caused the fire, and is unsure what her plans are going forward.

