Fire camp teaches kids what it’s like to be a firefighter

Kids and teens from 12 to 16 years old had a chance to attend a fire camp in Allegheny County this weekend.

Held in Glenshaw and hosted by Southern Allegheny Valley Emergency Services, the camp teaches kids basic fire skills, with the goal that one day some become junior firefighters and eventually fully-fledged first responders.

“You have such an important role on the outside of the fire grounds - being able to tap into a hydrant, provide hose lines to the firefighters going into the building,” Jean Daniher said. “You can’t go into a building; there are restrictions on car accidents, things like that, but you can absolutely be a very big supporting role.”

Stations at the camp on Saturday included working with hoses, ladder placement and climbing, how to break down a door, and even drones and water rescue.

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