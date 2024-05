Fire crews were called to a shopping plaza overnight in Kennedy Township.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. at the Kennedy Center complex in the 1800 block of McKees Rocks Road, near the Giant Eagle.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of firefighters on the roof above Bob’s Diner.

No damage was visible on the outside of the building.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group