Fire damages home in Beaver County; firefighter taken to hospital

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Beaver County on Saturday afternoon.

A Beaver County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 1500 block of Second Street in New Brighton.

The fire has now been marked under control.

A firefighter was taken to an area hospital from the scene due to “dizziness,” the supervisor says.

No other injuries were reported.

Video provided to Channel 11 shows that the roof of the home has apparently collapsed.

The American Red Cross has been notified to assist, the 911 supervisor says.

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