Fire officials warn of dangers after 2 hoverboards on charger burn, catch fire in Chartiers Township

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire officials are warning residents about the potential dangers of lithium-ion batteries after two incidents involving hoverboards on the charger.

The Chartiers Township Fire Department said a family who lives in the Piratt Eastates development in Chartiers Township was woken up by their smoke alarms.

When firefighters arrived, they found a garage full of black smoke. The garage door was opened, and officials say a small fire started from the hoverboard’s lithium-ion battery pack was put out. The homeowner was charging the hoverboard for his daughter.

Fire officials said the next morning, another resident in the same development woke up to find their hoverboard, which was also on the charger, burned overnight.

The department noted that although aftermarket chargers have been reported to overheat or cause fires, the original chargers for the hoverboards were being used in both incidents.

“Please remember that lithium-ion batteries may present a danger when being charged,” the department said in a Facebook post. “This danger is further amplified if the battery pack had been exposed to shock or extreme temperatures.”

Last week, fire officials said another family in Cecil Township wasn’t as lucky when a lithium-ion battery caught fire and caused major fire, smoke and water damage to their home.

