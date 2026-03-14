Firefighter taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Butler County

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A firefighter was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Butler County.

Oneida Valley Fire Chief Gary Wulff told Channel 11 that the department was called to the 800 block of Oneida Valley Road in Oakland Township at 5:33 p.m. on Friday for reports of a tree down on the road.

While they were at the scene, another tree went down and knocked a firefighter into the side of the road that was still open to traffic, the chief said. That firefighter was then hit by a vehicle.

Chief Wulff said the firefighter was taken to Allegheny General Hospital via ambulance.

There is no update on his condition at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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