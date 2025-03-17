Firefighter taken to hospital after house fire in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A firefighter was injured at a house fire in Cranberry Township early Monday morning.

The fire in the 200 block of Ravenscroft Court broke out around 1:15 a.m.

The assistant chief told Channel 11 the fire started in the back of the house. A husband and wife got out after hearing the fire alarm.

A Wexford firefighter was taken to a hospital to be checked out. How they were injured and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

