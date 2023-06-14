Local

Smoke billows from Baldwin house fire

By WPXI.com News Staff

House fire A fire broke out along Travis Drive in Baldwin Borough around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters battled a house fire in Baldwin Borough this morning.

The fire broke out along Travis Drive around 4:30 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer on the scene captured video of smoke coming from the roof of the home, which appeared to have a gaping hole.

Firefighters sprayed water from a ladder above down onto the home.

Officials say there are no reported injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

