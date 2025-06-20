Firefighters rescue cat while battling flames damaging 2 houses in Glassport

GLASSPORT, Pa. — Two homes were damaged by fire in Glassport.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Michigan Avenue early Thursday morning.

When they arrived, smoke and fire were coming out of a 2.5-story house. Firefighters quickly observed a fire at another building.

Members of the Citizens Hose Co. of Glassport said they worked side by side with McKeesport firefighters and other Glassport crews to extinguish the flames in about 25 minutes.

A cat was rescued from a building but a second cat died.

No other injuries were reported.

