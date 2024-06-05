Firm owner awarded Juneteenth contract pays back taxes under 24 hours after 11 Investigates report

PITTSBURGH — The owner of Bounce Marketing and Events issued a statement Wednesday afternoon that she has paid all of her back taxes to Allegheny County.

“In light of recent attempts to cast a negative light on the City of Pittsburgh’s first official Juneteenth celebration, I have paid the back taxes owed to Allegheny County. Although an installment plan was in place to address this debt, this proactive measure ensures we can move forward in showcasing a positive and uplifting event the celebrates Pittsburgh’s rich Black culture and highlights the incredible talents of our visual and performing artists. Let us come together to honor this significant day with pride and unity,” wrote Fantasy Zellars, Owner and CEO of Bounce Marketing and Events.

Earlier Wednesday, before 11 Investigates learned that Zellars had paid the back taxes, Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with Mayor Ed Gainey.

He said he was standing by Zellars and wasn’t worried or concerned about the back taxes.

Earle: But she owed $20,000 in back taxes?

Gainey: You got to talk to the County.

Earle: Is that an issue for you? You don’t mind giving her tax dollars?

Gainey: I’m perfectly believing she can do a great job. Her resume speaks for itself. I’m perfectly fine with it.

11 Investigates broke the story Tuesday that Zellars owed more than $19,000 in earned income or net profit business taxes to Allegheny County.

Court records obtained by 11 Investigates indicate that she didn’t pay those taxes for eight years between 2013 and 2020 and that she ignored repeated requests to pay the back taxes.

In an attempt to collect the back taxes, the Allegheny County Central Tax District filed a civil lawsuit against Zellars and her husband.

According to court records, Zellars failed to respond to the complaint but then later reached an installment agreement in February of this year.

Zellars won the controversial $125,000 contract over two other organizations, including longtime Juneteenth sponsor William B. Marshall, who accused the administration of steering the bid to Zellars, who has close ties to the mayor and has worked for him before.

Marshall, who has organized Juneteenth events in the city for more than a decade, received $125,000 from the city last year to help with his event.

But this year, the city pulled the funding and decided to open it up for bid.

Zellars won the bid.

Earle also spoke with City Councilman Bobby Wilson earlier Wednesday.

He was unaware of the back taxes until he saw Earle’s story.

“I just literally saw your story someone sent it to me. I think we want everything on the up and up so I’ll look into it,” said Wilson.

After public outcry, City Council also voted to give B. Marshall $125,000 to support his Juneteenth celebration.

