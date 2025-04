PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for two people who they say parachuted off a building in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Officials confirm to Channel 11 that two men with parachutes jumped off of PPG Place over this past weekend.

Police said that the incident happened in the middle of the night after the pair snuck into the building.

