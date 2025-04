ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A toddler has died after being hit by a lawnmower in an Allegheny County community.

The Allegheny County Police Department said a 3-year-old was hit by a riding lawnmower just after 11 a.m. on the 3000 block of Skillet Hill Road in Elizabeth Township.

Police say the child died on scene. ACPD detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group