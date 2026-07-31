First-ever SlimeCityCon hits Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The first-ever SlimeCityCon is happening in Pittsburgh this weekend.

The inaugural event will take place at The David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SlimeCityCon, described as an interactive sensory play and creative arts convention, will feature hands-on slime-making activities, shopping, giveaways and opportunities to meet slime creators.

For more information on the event and ticket information, click here.

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