First-ever Vision Zero Summit will highlight efforts to make local roadways safer

PITTSBURGH — BikePGH and the City of Pittsburgh are hosting a summit in October that will address efforts to achieve zero deaths on area roadways.

The first-ever Vision Zero summit is scheduled for Oct. 17 at the University of Pittsburgh.

Organizers say the one-day event will bring together local leaders, planners, engineers, agencies and advocates for a day of speakers and discussions. Participants will learn about the principles of Vision Zero and share plans, policies and progress made in their sectors.

In March 2024, Mayor Ed Gainey committed the City of Pittsburgh to Vision Zero, a policy focused on ending traffic fatalities and serious injuries. This policy, a longtime goal of BikePGH, recognizes that these tragedies are preventable.

“Every life lost to traffic violence is one too many. That’s why Pittsburgh is committed to building safe, accessible streets for everyone — whether you walk, bike, take transit, or drive,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

Since the commitment to Vision Zero, the City has increased funds by 136% for traffic calming measures (in 2024), approved the use of and selected a vendor for Automated Red Light Enforcement, began Stationary Automated Curbside Enforcement for ‘No Parking’ areas and bike lanes, and expanded its network of bike- and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

In 2024, life-altering crashes that resulted in injury saw a 41% drop since 2015, according to Pittsburgh crash and injury data. The data also shows that overall crashes, which are usually well over 4,000 per year, were 32% below average in 2024, dropping below 3,000 for the first time. However, individuals walking and biking still make up a disproportionately high percentage of traffic violence victims.

