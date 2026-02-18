First Penguins practice since the Olympic break brings major injury updates

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The first Pittsburgh Penguins practice since the Olympic break began on Feb. 6 brought good news, and very good news, both professionally and personally Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex.

In the more than hour-long practice, Penguins forward Filip Hallander made his first appearance with the team since the Nov. 3 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. In the days following, Hallander was diagnosed with a blood clot and has missed the last three-plus months.

Neither coach Dan Muse nor Hallander had a timeline for the forward’s return to action, but both also sounded optimistic.

“Not really (a timeline). I mean, it’s just the first step–being out here with the boys,” said Hallander. “So just take it day by day and (I was) just be happy to be out there.”

And, so much for Kris Letang being out for at least four weeks. Letang confirmed that he was 100% now and expected to play when the Olympic break ends next week.

