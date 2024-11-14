Massive fire tears through popular Irish Pub in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Flames are ripping through a restaurant in Carnegie.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to 215 E Main Street, at 1:11 p.m. on Thursday.

Photos shared with Channel 11 show that part of Riley’s Pour House was engulfed by flames.

Half of the business has completely burned down.

As of 1:40 p.m., the emergency crews had raised the fire response to four alarms.

The fire has spread to neighboring businesses.

There are no reported injuries a this time.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

