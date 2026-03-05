Flames rip through house in Lawrence County

EDINBURG, Pa. — Flames ripped through a house in Lawrence County on Thursday.

Lawrence County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 3400 block of East Main Street in Edinburg at 2:03 p.m.

Fire appears to have destroyed the back half of a multi-story house, leaving it charred and the frame visible.

Thick smoke billowed from the house as flames spread to the roof.

No injuries were reported, but sources tell Channel 11 that two dogs were missing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

