Flames shoot from roof of Connellsville home; 1 person flown from scene

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A Fayette County home was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

A Fayette County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that a fire on South 9th Street in Connellsville was reported around noon.

A photo sent to Channel 11 shows flames shooting from the roof of the home. By the time we got on scene, the roof appeared to have collapsed.

The dispatcher says one person was airlifted from the scene.

