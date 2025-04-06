Partial collapse at American Legion building in Troy Hill, emergency demolition determined

PITTSBURGH — A wall collapsed at an American Legion building in Troy Hill Saturday morning.

911 requested the Department of Licenses and Inspections (PLI) inspectors to look at the structural damage in the 1500 block Hatteras Street.

According to the Mayor’s Office. PLI’s assessment showed that the second-floor rear of the building had collapsed and the rear roof is experiencing significant sagging.

Due to the condition of the building, it has been condemned. PLI has also determined that an emergency demolition is required.

No one was injured during the collapse on Hatteras Street and no one was inside, police say.

Public Safety Officials said that they are not planning to close off the street because the damage is to the back of the structure and is not a hazard to vehicle or pedestrian traffic.

The city plans to proceed with bidding for the demolition on April 7.

